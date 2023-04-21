It is an IPL debut for Mayank Dagar after he was introduced as an Impact Player for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, April 21. Dagar is a left-arm spinner and has been brought into the side to spin a web around the CSK batters. Sunrisers Hyderabad made just 134/7 in the first innings and need a top effort from their bowlers to restrict the four-time champions.

Mayank Dagar Makes IPL Debut as SRH Impact Player

IPL debut for Mayank Dagar 🧡 All 3️⃣ Mayanks on the field tonight 👊 pic.twitter.com/bqqxQQrSsS — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 21, 2023

