Kavya Maran's reaction represented how the Sunrisers Hyderabad fans felt after Kamindu Mendis failed to make the most of a free hit during the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 25. This happened in the 16th over of the second innings when Noor Ahmad had overstepped the line while delivering the second ball. The siren went off instantly and Kamindu Mendis would have been expected to absolutely throw his bat at the delivery. And he did, but could not make any connection. The free-hit delivery was one bowled outside the off-stump and Kamindu Mendis attempted a slog but missed it completely. Kavya Maran, in the stands, made a gesture with her hand while probably indicating how could the batter miss the shot. The video of Kavya Maran's reaction went viral. Kavya Maran’s Reaction Goes Viral As Harshal Patel Drops Ravindra Jadeja’s Catch During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Kavya Maran's Reaction to Kamindu Mendis Missing Free-Hit:

Kavya maran reaction when Kamindu mendis missed free hit#SRHvsCSK pic.twitter.com/dm3wNnQ1sP — Viraj Rk17 (@VirajRk17) April 25, 2025

