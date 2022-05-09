Rohit Sharma won the toss and his side will bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 on Monday, May 9. Suryakumar Yadav, who has been ruled out of the competition with an injury, has been replaced by Ramandeep Singh. KKR on the other hand, have made five changes with the inclusions of Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Varun Chakaravarthy and Pat Cummins.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

