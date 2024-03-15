Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and her side will bat first in the WPL 2024 Eliminator against Mumbai Indians on March 15. While RCB are unchanged after finishing off their group stage run on a high with a win over Mumbai Indians, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have one change with Yastika Bhatia returning to the side after missing the last match. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Eliminator Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of MI-W vs RCB-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

MI-W vs RCB-W Toss Report

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

