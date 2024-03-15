Mumbai Indians are all set to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator match of the Women's Premier League 2024. The Smriti Mandhana-led side are playing the WPL playoffs for the first time whereas Harmanpreet Kaur's MI would be hoping to make it to the second consecutive final of the tournament. WPL 2024: ‘Niklo-Jaldi Niklo’, Ellyse Perry’s Hilarious Gesture in Hindi Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Both teams have impressed with their performance in the tournament so far. MI ended up in the second position in the standings whereas RCB was placed on third. However, Smriti Mandhana and Co. ended up winning the previous clash between both teams and would look forward to repeating the performance. MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Eliminator Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League Match in Delhi

When Is MI-W vs -RCB-W Eliminator Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Royal Challengers Bangalore face Mumbai Indians in match 19 of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Monday, March 15. The MI-W vs -RCB-W Eliminator match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI-W vs -RCB-W Eliminator Match TATA WPL 2024?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD and Sports 18 Khel TV channels to catch the live action of the MI-W vs -RCB-W Eliminator of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of MI-W vs -RCB-W Eliminator Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the MI-W vs -RCB-W Eliminator of TATA WPL 2024 in India.

