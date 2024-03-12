RCB-W do a good job with the ball in hand as powered by Ellyse Perry's 6/15, they dismiss MI-W for only 113 on the board. RCB-W won the toss and opted to bowl first. Powered by Ellyse Perry's destructive spell, they never game MI-W to go ahead with the bat and ran through their top and middle order bowling them out for only 113. RCB-W will be confident to chase the total down and make their way into the WPL 2024 playoffs. Ellyse Perry Becomes First Cricketer to Pick A Six-Wicket Haul in Women's Premier League, Achieves Feat During MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Match.

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Innings Update

