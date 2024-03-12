A performance for ages from Ellyse Perry in the crucial do or die match of WPL 2024 between RCB-W and MI-W as she finishes with the figures of 6/15. After opting to bowl first, Perry dismantled the Mumbai Indians top and middle order becoming the first cricketer to pick a six-wicket haul in WPL and also registered the best bowling figures in WPL's two-season history. UP Warriorz Cricketer Danni Wyatt Meets Katrina Kaif During WPL 2024, Shares Picture On Social Media (See Post).

Ellyse Perry Becomes First Cricketer to Pick A Six-Wicket Haul in WPL 2024

Exceptional Ellyse!🤩 A five-wicket haul for Ellyse Perry in Delhi! This has been a sensational spell 🔥 Live 💻📱https://t.co/Xs3l4AyJSz#TATAWPL | #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/FNTS5tA7B5 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 12, 2024

