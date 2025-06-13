Mitchell Starc memes went viral after the Australian pacer scored a fighting half-century that helped his side post a daunting 282-run target for South Africa in the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final. Coming in to bat at 73/7, Mitchell Starc first formed a 61-run partnership with Alex Carey (43) and later, one that yielded 59 runs alongside Josh Hazlewood. Mitchell Starc was dropped by Marco Jansen late on Day 2 when he was just on 14 runs and he made the most of that reprieve, hitting his 11th Test fifty and ensuring that the defending champions had a good total on the board. He finished with an unbeaten 58 off 136 balls, hitting five fours. Earlier, Mitchell Starc had taken two wickets in South Africa's first innings. Take a look at some Mitchell Starc memes below. Australia, South Africa Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Silence For Ahmedabad Air Plane Crash Victims Ahead of Day 3 of SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final (Watch Video).

True!

Cometh the Hour, Cometh the Man

Haha

Mitchell Starc to South Africa Today

Apt!

He can do anything. Mitchell Aron Starc ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/I340nTCZVw — Navanee V (@navanee65308) June 13, 2025

'Clutch Player'

Mitchell goat starc pic.twitter.com/bngw9P4F3O — Kevin De bruyne💙 (@loki151020) June 13, 2025

SA Before and After Mitchell Starc Arrived at the Crease

If no one then, Mitchell Starc destroyed South Africa 😭😭#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/rlHNBrgP8T — A B H A Y (@LoyalSuryaFan) June 13, 2025

'Mitchell Starc Be Like'

Mitchell Starc – not just fire with the ball, but flair with the bat too!#Starc #AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/PXqi5GdJx5 — Anis Sajan (@mrcricketuae) June 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)