The Australia and South Africa National Cricket Teams observed silence and wore black armbands to honour the victims of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, on June 12. The Air India Flight AI171, which was headed towards London from Ahmedabad and had 242 passengers and crew members on board, crashed shortly after take-off near the Ahmedabad airport. There was just one survivor while 241 people on board were killed in the accident. Ahead of the start of play on Day 3, the players from both teams walked out wearing black armbands and observed silence at the Lord's Cricket Ground to pay respect to the victims of the Air India crash. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Australia Captain Pat Cummins Shatters Numerous Records With Pace Magic.

Australia, South Africa Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Silence for Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)