Ravindra Jadeja secured the player of the match award in the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match as he bowled a spell for 3/18 in his four overs. With it, he also became the record holder of having 100+ wickets, 100+ catches and 1000 runs in the IPL and the only cricketers to hold the record. Pleased by his performance, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared a post on social media lauding him. Kaif also called Jadeja 'Asli all-time 3D player'. CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Records Galore For Ravindra Jadeja As Chennai Super Kings Secure Dominant VIctory Against Kolkata Knight Riders At Home.

Mohammad Kaif Lauds Ravindra Jadeja After His Player of the Match Performance

Jadeja shows T20 success can be achieved by keeping it simple. No mystery ball, no gimmicks, he keeps getting wickets with his trusted stock ball. Jadeja is the asli all-time 3D player of IPL. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 8, 2024

