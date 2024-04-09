Chennai Super Kings consolidated at the fourth position in the IPL 2024 points table as they secured a seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is their third win of the competition. CSK bowled first in the match and restricted KKR to a low total of 137/9. KKR got off to a good start but dropped off in the middle and couldn't pick up again. CSK were in control of the chase throughout and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a half-century to comfortably guide them past the winning line. MS Dhoni Hugs Gautam Gambhir After CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral!

CSK won the toss and put KKR a bat first. Tushar Deshpande dismissed Phil Salt in the first ball of the match but KKR consolidated well thanks to Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi giving them a good start. The momentum broke when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed the duo in the 7th over. Since then KKR kept losing wickets and momentum and collapses with only 137/9 on the board. Shreyas Iyer played till the end but couldn't pick up pace. Mustafizur Rahman, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, all shined with the ball.

Chasing it, Ruturaj Gaikwad gave CSK a solid start despite losing Rachin Ravindra's wicket early. With no pressure of required run rate, CSK batters maneuvered and rotated strike with occasional boundaries and didn't allow KKR bowlers to build any pressure. Shivam Dube struck some big shots in the end, closing down the chase in only 17.4 overs.

CSK vs KKR Stat Highlights

# Ravindra Jadeja now has the joint second most man of the match awards for CSK in IPL (15)

# This is the 10th loss for KKR at MA Chidambaram Stadium

# Ruturaj Gaikwad is the first CSK captain except MS Dhoni who has scored a half-century

# Ravindra Jadeja completed 100 catches in the IPL

# Ravindra Jadeja is the fifth outfielder to compete 100 catches in the IPL

# This is the third lowest 1st innings total for KKR vs CSK

# Ravindra Jadeja is the first player to take 100+ wickets, 1000+ runs & 100+ catches in IPL

# CSK has the most wins (8) against an opponent at a venue in IPL (Against KKR in MA Chidambaram Stadium)

# 3/33 is the best IPL career for Tushar Deshpande which came in this game

# This is the third time Sunil Narine has been dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja Tushar Deshpande Imitates Dwayne Bravo's Celebration After Dismissing Andre Russell During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

In a battle that was anticipated to be a game of chess, ended up being a dominant victory for the hosts who returned back to winning ways after two consecutive losses. CSK will like to consolidate on this victory while for KKR, they have to look back at the mistakes they committed in this game and rectify them quickly.

