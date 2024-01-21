Mohammad Nawaz missed the Pakistan team bus as the players left the stadium following the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand. The Pakistan players departed the Hagley Oval after beating New Zealand by 42 runs to claim a consolation victory in the five-match T20I series, which they lost 1-4. As the players left, Nawaz was nowhere to be seen and the spinner turned up when the bus had left. Nawaz subsequently revealed that he was making tea as the team left and an official was later seen guiding him to the bus, which stopped midway after being informed about this incident.NZ vs PAK Video Highlights, 5th T20I 2024: Watch Pakistan Register Consolation Win in Five-Match Series.

