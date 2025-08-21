Out-of-favour Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has joined St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the remainder of the Caribbean Premier League 2025. Rizwan, snubbed by Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, will join the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as a replacement player with pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi set to leave CPL 2025 due to international commitments with the Afghanistan national cricket team. It remains unclear if Rizwan will play in the upcoming St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals CPL 2025 match on August 22. This will be the first time Rizwan will feature in the Caribbean Premier League, having already featured in various leagues around the world. The Patriots will need Rizwan to churn out his best performance from the start as the franchise is placed fourth in the CPL 2025 points table and have lost three out of their four matches thus far. Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive A Multi-Billion Dollar Offer, Highest-Ever in CPL History, To Participate in 2025 Edition? Here's The Truth.

Mohammad Rizwan Joins St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

