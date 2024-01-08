Mohammad Rizwan who has represented Pakistan in international cricket since 2015 has been named as a vice-captain for Pakistan's T20I team. Rizwan is also the captain of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans. Rizwan the wicketkeeper-batsman is the only player in history to score 2000 runs in a calendar year in T20s. Rizwan has played a total of 85 matches and has scored 2797 runs in T20s. It includes 25 half-centuries and a century for the wicketkeeper-batsman. Pakistan Pacer Hasan Ali Gives Aggressive Reply to Fan Mocking His Catching Skills.

