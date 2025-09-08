Currently out of the Pakistan national cricket team's T20I side, former captain Mohammad Rizwan is playing in the Caribbean Premier League 2025 to regain his lost form. The ace batter played a match-winning knock during the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2025 match, and in the process scored his second-ever Caribbean Premier League fifty, taking 39 balls to reach his landmark. Eventually, Rizwan scored 85 off 62, laced with three sixes and eight fours, as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots scored 149 runs in their 20 overs. Fans can check out Rizwan's knock highlights below. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by Five Runs in CPL 2025; Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah Shine As SNP Remain Alive In Playoffs Race.

Mohammad Rizwan Slams Second CPL Fifty

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)