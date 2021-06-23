The fast bowler titled the match in India's favour with four wickets, the most notable of that being of New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling's dismissal, where he castled the batsman with a stunning delivery. Shami had scalped a hat-trick at this very ground against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup.

Check Mohammad Shami's tweet

Southampton has brought happy memories for me both in white and red ball. The 2019 World Cup hat-trick remains a favorite but delighted to deliver for #TeamIndia on Day 5 when we needed the most. The bowling group put in a lot of efforts. 🙌🏾 #WTC21 #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/T0zZvp8Yws — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) June 23, 2021

