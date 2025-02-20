India national cricket team ace speedster Mohammed Shami achieved a huge milestone in his international career. The right-arm pacer became the highest wicket-taker for his country in ICC ODI events history. Mohammed Shami, who has now taken 60 wickets, shattered the record of legendary seamer Zaheer Khan, who took 59 wickets for India in ICC ODI events. The elite list includes Ravindra Jadeja, Javagal Srinath, and Jasprit Bumrah. Talking about the match, Mohammed Shami picked up a five-wicket haul, which helped Team India to restrict Bangladesh to 228 runs. Jaker Ali Brings Out Iconic ‘Pushpa’ Celebration After Reaching Fifty During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Another Feat for Mohammed Shami

Indians to take most wickets in ICC ODI events :- 60* - M SHAMI 59 - Zaheer Khan 47 - Javagal Srinath 43 - Ravindra Jadeja 42 - Anil Kumble 42 - Jasprit Bumrah #INDvBAN #ChampionsTrophy2025 — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@_rhitankar_) February 20, 2025

