Bangladesh national cricket team player Jaker Ali played a gritty knock during the ICC Champions Trophy match against the Indian national cricket team in Dubai on Thursday. The right-handed batter, who was dropped by India captain Rohit Sharma on Axar Patel's hat-trick delivery, slammed a fighting half-century. Jaker Ali stitched a crucial sixth-wicket partnership of 154 runs off 206 deliveries with Towhid Hridoy in Champions Trophy history. The right-handed batter scored 68 runs off 114 deliveries, including 4 fours. After reaching his half-century, Jaker Ali did the iconic 'Pushpa' celebration. Below is the viral video of Jaker Ali's Pushpa Celebration. Shikhar Dhawan Attends India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match As Brand Ambassador With the Trophy, Meets Former Teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (See Pics).

Jaker Ali Brings Out Iconic ‘Pushpa’ Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

