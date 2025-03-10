Mohammed Shami was spotted leaving the stage temporarily as the India national cricket team players celebrated their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title win with champagne, in Dubai on March 9. India beat New Zealand in what was a thrilling final to come out on top and claim a third ICC Champions Trophy title. While the players were celebrating on the stage by popping the champagne, Mohammed Shami could be seen leaving the stage. The reason for this can be speculated to be a religious one as alcohol is prohibited in Islam. Mohammed Shami later rejoined the Indian team on the stage after the champagne celebration was done. Virat Kohli Touches Mohammed Shami's Mother's Feet While Celebrating India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Triumph, Video Goes Viral.

Mohammed Shami Leaves Stage During India's Champagne Celebration

यह नजारा देखने के लिए 100 करोड़ देश वासियों की आंखे तरस गई थी.. जय हिंद जय भारत 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/P9xQGpI3wP — Amrendra Bahubali 🇮🇳 (@TheBahubali_IND) March 9, 2025

