Virat Kohli touched the feet of Mohammed Shami's mother after India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on March 9. The India national cricket team stars were presented with the white jackets during the post-match presentation ceremony and this happened after they celebrated with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the star India batter walked up to Mohammed Shami's mother and touched her feet, seeking her blessings. Virat Kohli also clicked pictures with Mohammed Shami and his family members subsequently. Rohit Sharma Shuts Down Retirement Talks After India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says 'I'm Not Going To Retire From This Format' (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Touches the Feet of Mohammed Shami's Mother

So so nice to see legends & role model of the game, can show respect to mother (Maa).. here Virat is touching feet of Shami’s mother..here is the blessing he accumulates everyday other than fine tuning his skill! ⁦⁩ #lesson for young cricketer or human ⁦@aaliaaaliya⁩ pic.twitter.com/DtRGGN8JHF — dilip bhunya (@dilip_bh) March 9, 2025

