Mohammed Shami took to social media to react after making a comeback for India, starring in their six-run win over Australia in a warm-up match, on Monday, October 17. The pacer, drafted into the squad as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah, bowled the final over the match and took three wickets, conceding just four runs as India sneaked out an unlikely six-run win over the hosts. Taking to social media, Shami wrote, "Thank you everyone for your love and support. The hard work is paying off. Just feels great to be back on the field, playing for #TeamIndia. Onwards and upwards."

Mohammed Shami's Post:

Thank you everyone for your love and support. The hard work is paying off. Just feels great to be back on the field, playing for #TeamIndia. Onwards and upwards.#mdshami11 pic.twitter.com/xmLNOKDSZ7 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) October 17, 2022

