Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Thursday, April 20, 2023, beat Punjab Kings by 24 runs to secure their third win of the season. Batting first, RCB made a challenging total of 174, thanks to Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis’ score of 59 and 84 respectively that saw the unit reach a challenging total. In response, Punjab could only manage . For Punjab their top scorer was Prabhsimran Singh, who smashed a crucial 46 runs. Bangalore saw their star pacer, Mohammed Siraj star with the ball as he picked up four crucial wickets (4/21) that saw the end of Punjab's innings. With this win, Bangalore move to the fifth spot after registering their third win.

