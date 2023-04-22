Mohit Sharma won the Man of the Match award in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 22. The fast bowler, who made a comeback to the tournament this year, was phenomenal in the last over of the contest, conceding just five runs out of the 12 he had in the bank. This was also the second time he won the Man of the Match award in IPL 2023. KL Rahul Becomes Fastest Indian to Score 7000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Feat During LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Mohit Sharma Wins Man of the Match Award

Mohit Sharma won the man of the match award for his outstanding bowling performance. His 2nd MOM awards in just 3 matches - What a comeback by Mohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/Nk1CoDuTKG — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)