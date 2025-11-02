India speedster Arshdeep Singh dismissed Australia opener Travis Head cheaply during the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 in Hobart on Sunday, November 2. Arshdeep, who replaced Harshit Rana in the playing XI, didn't take long to pick up his first wicket in the third T20I. The wicket incident happened during the first over. Arshdeep bowled an outswinger, and Head tried to play a lofted shot. However, the ball ballooned up in the air, and Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav took a fantastic catch. Head departed after scoring six runs. This is the third time Arshdeep has removed Travis Head in T20s. Suryakumar Yadav Celebrates After Winning Toss During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025, Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Hugs India Captain (Watch Video).

Arshdeep Singh Strikes!

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

