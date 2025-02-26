The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to start from March 22. Teams have already started preparations for the upcoming 2025 season and one of them is Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who aways start their pre-season camp early. Ahead of that, star cricketer and former CSK captain MS Dhoni arrived at Chennai to join the camp. Dhoni was spotted at the Chennai airport on Wednesday, February 26. 'When Someone Needs You', MS Dhoni Reacts on Being Asked About Text Sent to Virat Kohli After Latter Left Team India Captaincy (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Arrives At 'Anbuden' Chennai to Join CSK Pre-Season Camp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)