MS Dhoni was felicitated with the special 'IPL 18' memento by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Devajit Saikia before the RR vs CSK match in IPL 2025 in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. Prior to the match, the ex-Chennai Super Kings captain was presented with the honour for his contribution to the IPL as it celebrated 18 years this season. Earlier, Virat Kohli also was felicitated with a similar memento before the IPL 2025 opener at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni tried hard but could not help CSK win their first match of IPL 2025 with the five-time champions losing to Rajasthan Royals by six runs. 'This is Ridiculous' Fans Blame MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings’ Loss Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, See Reactions.

MS Dhoni Felicitated by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia

