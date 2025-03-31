After much criticism for coming at number nine in the last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MS Dhoni came up the order when Chennai Super Kings took on Rajasthan Royals away from home. Dhoni played a knock of 16 runs in 11 deliveries including a six and a four to Tushar Deshpande but it was not enough in the end for CSK to win. This adds to the long list of MS Dhoni's innings that came in the losing cause for CSK in the recent past. Fans were frustrated and took to social media to hold him responsible for the loss. Riyan Parag-Sara Ali Khan Memes Go Viral After Rajasthan Royals Captain Grabs One-Handed Blinder to Dismiss Shivam Dube During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

'This is Ridiculous'

Forgot about powerplay..what about the 18th over, they got 6 runs..this is ridiculous..dhoni and jadeja don't know how to play Theekshana?? Dhoni got 1,0,1..and looking to get 39 runs in last two overs. If they get atleast 12 runs..match result would be different..#CSKvRR https://t.co/TjBCB81VQg — It's me 😊 (@ShaikMe96061959) March 30, 2025

Dhoni Wants to be A Hero

real reason for loss is Dhoni took the game to last over just want him be an Hero if he wanted the team to win he should have hitted from early see overton scored 11/4 easy WIN for CSK Dhoni just want to be an Hero. — Ashwin (@Ash_TryHard) March 30, 2025

Exposed

Shame on those ICT fans who thought that if Ms Dhoni hadn't been run out, he would have won this match for us. Today Dhoni has exposed very badly pic.twitter.com/8Kyk8q8l1q — Vivek (@hailKohli18) March 30, 2025

CSK Fans Watching

CSK fans watching 43 year old Dhoni scoring 16(10) and again losing the match pic.twitter.com/z6M6svYIG4 — Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) March 30, 2025

Retire

Dhoni can't bat now Retire half season only He is loser now he can't finish anything now It better he would have retired last year #csk #ipl2025 #JioHotstar #dhoni — omkar_a_22 (@Omkar_a_22) March 30, 2025

I Blame Dhoni For This

I blame dhoni for this. Csk needs a good wicketkeeper batsman down there. Mind it this is the reason because nowadays even 200 are chased easily by the team but CSK is lagging. — Aditya (@yeahaditya) March 30, 2025

Disappointed

Disappointed by #Dhoni performance in #CskVsRR match of today ,Dhoni is age wise nor ok for playing IPL , which requires tremendous stamina — VocalForLocal (@GoVocalForLocal) March 30, 2025

This is 'Choking'

If dragging a match to the final over and choking at the end is an art, Thala Dhoni is picasso of it 🤬. pic.twitter.com/iC6NawP585 — Hindi Cafe (@hindicafe) March 30, 2025

'He is 43'

Dhoni is 43... Dikh raha hai 40 ke baad cricket khatam hoti — Prince Minocha (@PrinceMinocha) March 30, 2025

Dhoni Has to Retire

Dhoni has to retire from CSK for them to be free of his aura and experience. #CSKvRR — Milez Das (@MILEZDAS) March 30, 2025

Dhoni Deserves the Blame

Thala played bad jadeja played worse. Dhoni deserves the blame along with jadeja but csk fans are blind to see that — Yasir_LFC (@Yasir_2303) March 30, 2025

