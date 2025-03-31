After much criticism for coming at number nine in the last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MS Dhoni came up the order when Chennai Super Kings took on Rajasthan Royals away from home. Dhoni played a knock of 16 runs in 11 deliveries including a six and a four to Tushar Deshpande but it was not enough in the end for CSK to win. This adds to the long list of MS Dhoni's innings that came in the losing cause for CSK in the recent past. Fans were frustrated and took to social media to hold him responsible for the loss. Riyan Parag-Sara Ali Khan Memes Go Viral After Rajasthan Royals Captain Grabs One-Handed Blinder to Dismiss Shivam Dube During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

'This is Ridiculous' 

Dhoni Wants to be A Hero

Exposed

CSK Fans Watching

Retire 

I Blame Dhoni For This

Disappointed 

This is 'Choking' 

'He is 43' 

Dhoni Has to Retire

Dhoni Deserves the Blame

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)