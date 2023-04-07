MS Dhoni was felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Stadium (MCA) at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, April 8. Moreover, the Wankhede Stadium is also set to have a memorial at the spot in the stadium where the famous 2011 World Cup-winning six landed. The pictures of MS Dhoni's felicitation were shared by MCA on social media. MI vs CSK, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Clash at Wankhede Cricket Stadium.

MS Dhoni Felicitated by MCA

