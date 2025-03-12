MS Dhoni was spotted enjoying himself at the wedding of Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant. The former CSK (Chennai Super Kings) captain was seen singing along the popular song 'Tu Jaane Na' from the movie 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' along with his wife Sakshi who too enjoyed the song. MS Dhoni, in a video earlier, was seen ecstatically dancing alongside Suresh Raina and others at the wedding ceremony to the famous song 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar'. There have been several speculations doing the rounds whether MS Dhoni would retire after IPL 2025, but as of now, fans would be looking forward to watching their beloved 'Thala' in action in the upcoming edition of the tournament. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Rishabh Pant Seen Shaking a Leg at LSG Captain’s Sister’s Sangeet Ceremony (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Sings 'Tu Jaane Na' With Wife Sakshi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reals (@thisisreals)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)