Ahead of the RR vs CSK game in IPL 2022, MS Dhoni has confirmed that he will represent Chennai Super Kings next year. The former Indian skipper stated that he wants to play in front of the Chennai crowd to thank them for their support.

Will MS Dhoni Return Next Year?

