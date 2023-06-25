MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva had a good time playing with their pet dogs in Ranchi. The CSK captain underwent knee surgery a while ago and was seen in good spirits as he enjoyed some quality time with his family and pets. Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Rawat took to Instagram to share the video of him and Ziva playing with their pet dogs and it has gone viral. Dhoni, last month, led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title. 'What If.....' CSK Post MS Dhoni's IPL Title Winning 'Selfie' With Team on National Selfie Day 2023.

MS Dhoni, Ziva Have Fun Time With Pets

