The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians have now announced that Skechers will be sponsoring their jerseys ahead of IPL 2024. Previously Adidas used to make jerseys for Mumbai Indians. The colour scheme of the jersey will be the same as before i.e. blue colour primarily with golden accents. They took to their social media and released a video regarding the announcement in which they showed what will the jersey look like for IPL 2024. Chennai Super League Unveil New Jersey Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pics and Video).

