Chennai Super Kings unveiled their new jersey for IPL 2024. The defending champions will sport the iconic yellow outfit in the upcoming edition with the shoulders having strips similar to that of the army. This has been done to honour the armed forces for their unwavering service to the nation. The logo of new sponsor Etihad Airways is at the back before the jersey number which is followed by the player's name. Also, there would be five stars above the logo, which symbolises the five titles the franchise has won, which is joint-most in the history of the IPL. ‘That Was the Day My Parents Decided I Would Come On Earth’ MS Dhoni Reveals Reason Behind Picking No 7 As His Jersey Number, Video Goes Viral.

CSK Launch New Jersey for IPL 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

See Pic of CSK Jersey

The summer just got even more Yellove! 👕🤩 Hit the link below, choose your size and Pre-Order the 2024 Official Match Jersey now! 🥳#YelloveWear — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 15, 2024

Fans Pose With New CSK Jersey

Superfans, put on those smiles and the #YelloveWear for this summer 🤩 Hit the 🔗 below and Pre-Order the 2024 Official Match Jersey now! 🥳 🔗https://t.co/OLbza1Nhiz pic.twitter.com/QetP4tPoRJ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 16, 2024

