Mumbai Indians have roped in Afghanistan's ace spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as a replacement for the injured Allah Ghazanfar for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 season. Rahman went unsold in the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions, while Ghazanfar was acquired for a staggering price of INR 4.80 crore by MI. Mujeeb's record in T20s is decent, with 275 wickets coming in 256 matches, at a low economy of 6.75. In the recently concluded SA20 2025, Mujeeb starred for Paarl Royals claiming 14 wickets in 12 matches. IPL 2025 Schedule: KKR vs RCB to Kickstart Indian Premier League 18 at Eden Gardens on March 22; Play-Offs to Be Held in Hyderabad and Kolkata, Says Report.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Named As Replacement

