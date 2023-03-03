Mumbai Indians released their anthem song for the Women's Premier League 2023 ahead of the tournament's first match. The theme song 'Aali Re' features shots of captain Harmanpreet Kaur and bowling coach and mentor Jhulan Goswami. Young girls are seen enthusiastically running with the Mumbai Indians flag as a show of support for the team. Mumbai Indians start their WPL 2023 campaign against Gujarat Giants on March 4. GG-W vs MI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 1.

Mumbai Indians' Anthem Song for WPL 2023

