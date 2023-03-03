Mumbai Indians will battle it out against the Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener of the first edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on March 4 (Saturday) at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The first clash of the TATA WPL 2023 will kick-start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction of MI-W vs GG-W T20I match can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. On Which Channel WPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

Both teams are powered by some world-class players to put on a daring opening clash. Mumbai Indians are led by Harmanpreet Kaur, whereas, Gujarat Giants will march into the inaugural WPL edition under the headship of renowned Australian Wicket-keeper batter Beth Mooney. The West Indies captain Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt along with Harmanpreet Kaur, add experience to the batting core of MI-W, while, all-rounders like Chloe Tryon and Heather Graham will be key in middle for Mumbai Indians. As for Gujarat Giants, players like Ashleigh Gardner and Sophia Dunkley are big-game players who will be key to the team. The bowling unit of Gujarat Giants don't look as experienced, hence, the team will be reliant on Georgia Wareham and Sneh Rana majorly.

MI-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Beth Mooney (GG-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

MI-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Sophia Dunkley (GG-W) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

MI-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Chloe Tryon (MI-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Sneh Rana (GG-W) could be our All-rounders.

MI-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Pooja Vastrakar (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Georgia Wareham (GG-W) could form the bowling attack.

MI-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Beth Mooney (GG-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Sophia Dunkley (GG-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Chloe Tryon (MI-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Sneh Rana (GG-W), Pooja Vastrakar (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Georgia Wareham (GG-W)

Beth Mooney (GG-W) could be named as the captain of your MI-W vs GG-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

