After a long-fought Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final, Mumbai prevailed and won the match by 169 runs against Vidarbha. Mumbai showed an all-round performance and in the end, stood tall. Vidarbha took the fight and could've ended the match in their way but failed to do so after captain Akshay Wadkar got out after his brilliant fighting century. 538 runs was a big target and Vidarbha failed to chase it down as the Mumbai bowlers did have strong control and for Vidarbha, Tanush Kotian was unplayable. Shreyas Iyer Sits Out of Field for Second Consecutive Day Due to Back Spasm During Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023–24 Final.

Mumbai Win Ranji Trophy 2023–24

📸 📸



That Winning Feeling! 🤗



Fitting finish for @dhawal_kulkarni as he picks up the last wicket and leads the Mumbai team off the field after a special triumph. 👏 👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/L6A9dXXPa2#RanjiTrophy | #Final | #MUMvVID | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @MumbaiCricAssoc pic.twitter.com/NQ3IZ7Q6yW— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)