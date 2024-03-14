Shreyas Iyer Sits Out of Field for Second Consecutive Day Due to Back Spasm During Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023–24 Final

After a blistering 95 off 111 balls in the second inning, setting up an imposing target of 538 runs for Vidarbha, Iyer battled with a familiar foe – his troublesome back which saw him out of the field for the whole fourth day. Despite receiving treatment and assurances of recovery, he remained sidelined on the final day too.

Cricket IANS| Mar 14, 2024 01:13 PM IST
A+
A-
Shreyas Iyer Sits Out of Field for Second Consecutive Day Due to Back Spasm During Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023–24 Final
Shreyas Iyer (Photo Credit: X/@itsme_rrr9438)

Mumbai, March 14: Mumbai, Shreyas Iyer didn’t come on the field for the second consecutive day due to nagging back pain in the finals of the Ranji Trophy against Vidarbha. KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Likely to Miss First Few IPL 2024 Matches Due to Back Injury: Report.

After a blistering 95 off 111 balls in the second inning, setting up an imposing target of 538 runs for Vidarbha, Iyer battled with a familiar foe – his troublesome back which saw him out of the field for the whole fourth day. Despite receiving treatment and assurances of recovery, he remained sidelined on the final day too.

Following the grueling Test series against England, whispers of discomfort surfaced, particularly after enduring long innings. The BCCI's medical assessment cleared him, but the selectors opted to exclude him from the Test squad, a decision that stung Iyer deeply.

Iyer then missed Mumbai's last Ranji Trophy league match citing back spasms. However, during this time, he attended the pre-season camp for Kolkata Knight Riders, the team he will captain at IPL 2024.

However, his decision to prioritize IPL commitments over domestic cricket drew the ire of the cricketing authorities. BCCI secretary Jay Shah sent a letter to top players in the country warning them of "severe implications" if they prioritise the IPL over domestic cricket. Shreyas Iyer Misses Out on Century, Departs for 95 in Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final.

Iyer went on to miss Mumbai's quarter-final as well, but has played in the semi-final and the final. Iyer was also one of the high-profile names to be dropped from the list of centrally contracted players.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2024 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
lear">

Shreyas Iyer Sits Out of Field for Second Consecutive Day Due to Back Spasm During Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023–24 Final

After a blistering 95 off 111 balls in the second inning, setting up an imposing target of 538 runs for Vidarbha, Iyer battled with a familiar foe – his troublesome back which saw him out of the field for the whole fourth day. Despite receiving treatment and assurances of recovery, he remained sidelined on the final day too.

Cricket IANS| Mar 14, 2024 01:13 PM IST
A+
A-
Shreyas Iyer Sits Out of Field for Second Consecutive Day Due to Back Spasm During Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023–24 Final
Shreyas Iyer (Photo Credit: X/@itsme_rrr9438)

Mumbai, March 14: Mumbai, Shreyas Iyer didn’t come on the field for the second consecutive day due to nagging back pain in the finals of the Ranji Trophy against Vidarbha. KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Likely to Miss First Few IPL 2024 Matches Due to Back Injury: Report.

After a blistering 95 off 111 balls in the second inning, setting up an imposing target of 538 runs for Vidarbha, Iyer battled with a familiar foe – his troublesome back which saw him out of the field for the whole fourth day. Despite receiving treatment and assurances of recovery, he remained sidelined on the final day too.

Following the grueling Test series against England, whispers of discomfort surfaced, particularly after enduring long innings. The BCCI's medical assessment cleared him, but the selectors opted to exclude him from the Test squad, a decision that stung Iyer deeply.

Iyer then missed Mumbai's last Ranji Trophy league match citing back spasms. However, during this time, he attended the pre-season camp for Kolkata Knight Riders, the team he will captain at IPL 2024.

However, his decision to prioritize IPL commitments over domestic cricket drew the ire of the cricketing authorities. BCCI secretary Jay Shah sent a letter to top players in the country warning them of "severe implications" if they prioritise the IPL over domestic cricket. Shreyas Iyer Misses Out on Century, Departs for 95 in Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final.

Iyer went on to miss Mumbai's quarter-final as well, but has played in the semi-final and the final. Iyer was also one of the high-profile names to be dropped from the list of centrally contracted players.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2024 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
IPL IPL 2024 Mumbai vs Vidarbha Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer Updates
You might also like
KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Likely to Miss First Few IPL 2024 Matches Due to Back Injury: Report
Cricket

KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Likely to Miss First Few IPL 2024 Matches Due to Back Injury: Report
Harry Brook Pulls Out of IPL 2024 Due to Personal Reasons, Delhi Capitals Yet to Name Replacement
Cricket

Harry Brook Pulls Out of IPL 2024 Due to Personal Reasons, Delhi Capitals Yet to Name Replacement
KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Likely to Miss First Few IPL 2024 Matches Due to Back Injury: Report
Cricket

KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Likely to Miss First Few IPL 2024 Matches Due to Back Injury: Report
Harry Brook Pulls Out of IPL 2024 Due to Personal Reasons, Delhi Capitals Yet to Name Replacement
Cricket

Harry Brook Pulls Out of IPL 2024 Due to Personal Reasons, Delhi Capitals Yet to Name Replacement
'Feels Like I’m Making My Debut Again', Says Rishabh Pant On Joining Delhi Capital’s Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2024
Cricket

'Feels Like I’m Making My Debut Again', Says Rishabh Pant On Joining Delhi Capital’s Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders All-Rounder Ramandeep Singh Eyes Replicating ‘Idol’ Andre Russell’s Game Finishing Ahead of IPL 2024
Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders All-Rounder Ramandeep Singh Eyes Replicating ‘Idol’ Andre Russell’s Game Finishing Ahead of IPL 2024
Google Trends Google Trends
Inter Miami
100K+ searches
Atlético Madrid vs Inter
50K+ searches
Dortmund vs PSV
20K+ searches
Nitin Gadkari
20K+ searches
Poco X6 Neo
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
Inter Miami
100K+ searches
Atlético Madrid vs Inter
50K+ searches
Dortmund vs PSV
20K+ searches
Nitin Gadkari
20K+ searches
Poco X6 Neo
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma