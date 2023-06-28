Nathan Lyon scripted a bit of history for himself when he became the first-ever bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches during the England vs Australia Ashes 2023 2nd Test match at the Lord's Stadium. Lyon is the sixth-player to have achieved this remarkable feat, the first five being Alastair Cook, Allan Border, Mark Waugh, Sunil Gavaskar and Brendon McCullum. Just Stop Oil Protestors Interrupt Play on Day 1 of Ashes 2023 Second Test, Jonny Bairstow Picks Up Pitch Invader and Carries Him off the Field (Watch Videos).

Nathan Lyon Completes 100 Consecutive Test Matches

💯 consecutive Tests! Nathan Lyon is in elite company ✨ More ➡️ https://t.co/N44HVHxuxB pic.twitter.com/j5lFP2pysU — ICC (@ICC) June 28, 2023

