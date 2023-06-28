The Just Stop Oil protest reached the Ashes as well, with a few protestors coming onto the ground, interrupting play on Day 1 of the England vs Australia 2nd Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. They carried orange powder paint, but security forces stopped them from getting near the pitch. And in a hilarious moment, Jonny Bairstow was seen picking up one of these protestors and carrying him off the field. Bairstow lifted up the pitch invader and took him away after he interrupted proceedings in the match. Videos of this dramatic moment has gone viral on social media. England trail the Ashes 2023 Test series 0-1 after losing the first match at Edgbaston. Ashes 2023 Will Be Done and Dusted if Australia Win Lord's Test, Says Glenn McGrath

Just Stop Oil Protestors Interrupt Day 1 of Ashes 2023 2nd Test

JUST IN - Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's cricket ground, English cricketer Jonny Bairstow carries a protestor off the field pic.twitter.com/bf9lRex5TS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 28, 2023

Jonny Bairstow Picks up Pitch Invader and Carries Him Away

A pitch invader gets a little carried away... by Jonny Bairstow 🙌 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/9DI3sIp3I2 — Steve Allen (@ScubaStv) June 28, 2023

