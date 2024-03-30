Naveen-ul-Haq was introduced as Lucknow Super Giants' Impact Player during the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match on March 30. The Afghanistan fast bowler was introduced into the game towards the end of the first innings, although he did not feature with the bat. As stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran stated, he replaced captain Rahul. Rahul scored 15 runs off nine balls. Naveen joined LSG last year and has become an integral part of the team. Quinton de Kock Scores 21st IPL Fifty, Achieves Feat in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match.

Naveen-ul-Haq Named LSG's Impact Player

ICYMI - Naveen is our impact player tonight, replacing KL 🔃 pic.twitter.com/CcaIZOUEKJ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)