Quinton de Kock raced to his 21st fifty in the IPL with a handsome boundary off Harshal Patel’s bowling. Winning the toss first, new captain for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Nicholas Pooran elected to bat first. Batters proved his decision right as they started hammering the Punjab Kings bowling at Ekana Sports City. The South African wicketkeeper in particular looked more aggressive after missing out on big scores in the last two matches. He reached his fifty in just 34 deliveries with five fours and two sixes, helping his side to reach 125 at the end of 13 over. Lucknow Super Giants Unveil Team’s First-Ever Tifo Ahead of Their Home Match Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 (See Pic).

Quinton de Kock Scores 21st IPL Fifty

Out of form they said 👀 pic.twitter.com/h5kSPtEliO — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 30, 2024

