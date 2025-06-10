Nepal end their ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 campaign on a high as they secure a narrow 16-run victory over Netherlands in their last match and finished at the second last seventh place with five wins from from 16 games. Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first. Nepal put up a score of 236/9 on the board. Aarif Sheikh was the top scorer for Nepal with a score of 84 runs. Defending it, Nandan Yadav and Sandeep Lamichhane scalped three wickets each and despite Wesley Barresi and Scott Edwards' effort, Nepal managed the seal the game down, ending their campaign on a high. Nepal Becomes First Team In T20I History With Each Batter In Top-Four Scoring 30s, Achieves Unique Feat During NEP vs QAT Hong Kong T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 Match.

Nepal Defeat Netherlands By 16 Runs

📖 Quest Complete. 🇳🇵 With 3 out of 4 wins at #CWCL2, the Rhinos carry Nepal’s pride high and loud.#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/ulH0AS0pqg — CAN (@CricketNep) June 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)