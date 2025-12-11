Looking to notch up a 2-0 lead, India will take on South Africa in the second IND v SA match of the ongoing five-T20I series on December 11. The IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 is being played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh, and it will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 series, and fans can find viewing options to watch the IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on its TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch IND vs SA live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Look Back 2025: Check Major Cricketing Achievements in India Men’s and Women’s Cricket As Year Ender Closes In.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online

It’s time to build on the momentum 💪 After a dominating display in the 1st T20I, #TeamIndia is all set for another thrilling clash in New Chandigarh. 😎#INDvSA | 2nd T20I 👉 THU, 11th DEC, 6:00 PM pic.twitter.com/qG44dHInlr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 11, 2025

