Looking to notch up a 2-1 lead, India will take on South Africa in the third IND v SA match of the ongoing five-T20I series on December 14. The IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 is being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, and it will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 series, and fans can find viewing options to watch the IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast on its TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch IND vs SA live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Is India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 Live Streaming

Bowlers, beware! ⚠️ You know it’s going to rain boundaries when @hardikpandya7 & @IamShivamDube get going 🔥#INDvSA, 3rd T20I 👉 SUN, DEC 14, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/QCWgMpXCtI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 14, 2025

