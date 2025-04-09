The Nepal national cricket team is known for breaking T20I records, having the second-highest team total in history. In match 1 of the ongoing Hong Kong T20I Quadrangular Series 2025, Nepal chased down 152 against Qatar with all their batters in the top-four scoring 30s, which is a first for any team in a chase or otherwise, as pointed out by Kausthub Gudipati on his X handle @Kaustats. Opener Kushal Bhurtel top-scored, scoring 38, while captain Rohit Paudel was the second-best with 37. Nepal chased the total with three overs to spare, and are currently leading the standings. Nepal Appoints Former Australian Batter Stuart Law As Head Coach.

Nepal Creates T20I History

Nepal produce the first ever case in T20I cricket of top-4 each scoring in 30s. pic.twitter.com/9FWmjMhZF0 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)