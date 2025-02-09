India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma slammed his 58th ODI half-century during the second ODI match against the England national cricket team at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Rohit's blistering fifty came in just 30 deliveries when his side was chasing a 305-run target. Rohit was having a poor run in international cricket, and the veteran batter faced heavy criticism from cricket pundits. His 58th ODI fifty came at the right time as Team India will travel to Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after the England ODI series. Here are some of the memes after Rohit Sharma's classy fifty. Rohit Sharma Becomes Fourth Highest Run-Getter for India in ODIs, Overtakes Rahul Dravid To Achieve Milestone During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025.

'ICC Champions Trophy is Our's'

Hilarious!

Captain's Knock!

Ro-Hitman Sharma!

#INDvENG Hitman Rohit Sharma coming back to form with a glorious Half-Century at Cuttack right before #ChampionsTrophy2025 Hope we witness a masterclass innings from him at Barabati🔥 #RohitSharma𓃵pic.twitter.com/84AzIBxApd — Mastikhor 🤪 (@ventingout247) February 9, 2025

Rohit Sharma is Back

