Veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma achieved a significant milestone in his international cricket. The great opener became the fourth-highest run-getter for India in ODIs. Rohit surpassed legendary Rahul Dravid to become the fourth-highest run-getter for his nation in the 50-over format. Rohit Sharma achieved this feat during the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-getter in ODIs for India followed by Virat Kohli at second place. Former captain Sourav Ganguly is ranked third on the list. Funny Memes Go Viral After Floodlight Malfunction Stops IND vs ENG 2nd ODI at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Rohit Sharma Surpass Rahul Dravid

