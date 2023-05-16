Netizens reacted with funny memes after Arjun Tendulkar revealed that he was bitten by a dog, ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023. In a video shared by Lucknow Super Giants on social media, Arjun, who was meeting Lucknow players Yudhvir Singh Charak and Mohsin Khan, shared this incident while also showing the part of his hand where he sustained an injury. This incident sparked a meme fest on social media. Check out some of them below. IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Bitten by Dog Ahead of LSG vs MI Match, Reveals Incident While Meeting Yudhvir Singh Charak and Mohsin Khan (Watch Video).

'Chalta Hai'

Funny

No Questions

People raising doubts in dog bite to #ArjunTendulkar Arjun be like.. pic.twitter.com/1CqT8WRZZb — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) May 16, 2023

'The Dog Who Bit Arjun'

Arjun Tendulkar: I'm not getting chance to play in team, what excuse should I give to people? That dog who bit Arjun: #ArjunTendulkar pic.twitter.com/YCwDqk0Ljo — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) May 16, 2023

'Aise Hi'

#ArjunTendulkar To Dog: Why dis u bite Arjun Tendulkar during IPL pic.twitter.com/oeq8K2Dxun — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) May 16, 2023

