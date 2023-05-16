Mumbai Indians will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in a very important Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday, May 16. Ahead of the match, MI youngster Arjun Tendulkar met with LSG players Yudhvir Singh Charak and Mohsin Khan. Taking to Twitter, LSG shared a video of this moment. In the video, it was revealed by Arjun himself that he got bitten by a dog ahead of this match. IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir Meets Rohit Sharma, Hugs Him Ahead of Crucial LSG vs MI Clash (Watch Video).

Arjun Tendulkar Bitten by Dog Ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Match

Mumbai se aaya humara dost. 🤝💙 pic.twitter.com/6DlwSRKsNt — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)